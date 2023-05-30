New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA has simplified the application process for heliport licenses, and applicants can now seek clearances through a single window on the regulator's portal.

Earlier, applicants had to seek NOC (No Objection Certificate)/ clearance from five entities before submitting online applications for heliport licenses.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'Education Means To Understand Emotions of People'.

The entities are the home ministry, defence ministry, environment and forest ministry, Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the local administration concerned.

Now, the applications for NOC/ clearance can be routed to the five entities through a single window provided on the eGCA portal, an official release said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Mumbai: Policeman Attempts Suicide by Consuming Disinfectant After Argument With Senior at Police Station in Ghatkopar.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grants heliport license/ operational authorisation to the heliports at the surface level as well as at elevated/rooftop of buildings.

Applicants are required to submit an online application through the regulator's eGCA portal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)