Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh released Rs 4.36 crore in favour of 20 Police District heads of UT for conducting Bharat Darshan tour programme.

Police Headquarters Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of the Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh is continuously providing funds for organizing various Civic Action Programmes at UT, Zone, Range and Districts Levels for conducting different social, sports, and cultural activities for general public particularly for the youth of J&K.

As a part of this effort, the DGP J&K vide Police Headquarters Order No. 1492 of 2022 has released an amount of Rs 4.36 crore in favour of 20 Police District heads of UT for conducting Bharat Darshan tour programme.

Under this initiative, a group of 100 youth from each district of J&K will be sent to different cities of the country and the tour will be covered by air. The programme is aimed to enrich the knowledge of youth by visiting historical places and other modern marvels of India, read a statement from Police Media Centre PHQ, J&K.

Under this tour programme, a group of youth from Jammu, Samba will be visiting Delhi and Bengaluru and the group from Kathua, Ramban will be visiting Delhi and Mumbai. Similarly, a group of youth from Udhampur and Reasi will be visiting Delhi and Kolkata, and the group from Rajouri and Poonch will be visiting Delhi and Hyderabad, a group of youth from Doda and Kishtwar will be visiting Delhi and Chennai.

A group from Srinagar and Ganderbal will be visiting Delhi and Kolkata, and from Budgam and Bandipora will be visiting Delhi and Mumbai. A group of youth from Baramulla including PD Sopore and Kupwara including PD Handwara will be visiting Delhi and Chennai, the group from Anantnag and Pulwama including PD Awantipora will be visiting Delhi and Bangalore and a group of youth from Shopian and Kulgam will be visiting Delhi and Hyderabad.

As per the order Rs 20.40 lakh each have been released for Jammu and Samba, Rs 21.90 lakh each have been released for Kathua and Ramban, Rs 23.40 lakh each have been released for Udhampur and Reasi.

Similarly, Rs 17.50 lakh each have been released for Rajouri and Poonch, and Rs 20 lakh each for Doda and Kishtwar. Rs 22.30 lakh each have been released for Srinagar and Ganderbal and Rs 22.70 lakh each for Budgam and Bandipora.

An amount of Rs 24.20 lakh each has been released for Baramulla including PD Sopore, Kupwara including PD Handwara, Anantnag and Pulwama including Awantipora. Rs 21.40 lakh each have been released for Shopian and Kulgam under this order.

Pertinent to mention here that Jammu and Kashmir Police under its Civic Action Programme has sent around 3000 youth from across the J&K on Bharat Darshan Tours from 2017 to 2021 to different stations and cities. (ANI)

