Jammu, Sep 13 (PTI) Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Sunday reviewed the security situation in Jammu region's Udhampur, Kishtwar and Ramban districts, and appreciated efforts by his men in tackling multiple challenges with determination.

He also lauded the efforts of the police personnel and other security forces in maintaining peace and order in the region.

"To maintain peace, security is to be strengthened at all levels with joint efforts of all forces. We have to ensure that elements inimical to peace are not given any chance to disturb it," Singh said at a meeting with officers in Kishtwar district.

Chairing a meeting of officers in Udhampur, Singh said police has time and again proved itself by tackling multiple challenges, whether it is militancy or outbreak of COVID-19.

"We need to continue working with a positive approach to deal with any challenge in the future as well," he said.

The DGP also inaugurated Aman Memorial, an open-air gymnasium, model checking points and conference hall in Kishtwar, a police spokesperson said.

He hailed his men for their work in dealing with narcotics smuggling and said drug traffickers need to be booked under the stringent Public Safety Act.

Stressing on enhancing the functioning of model checking points, Singh said these should function round the clock with adequate infrastructure like CCTV cameras, good strength of personnel with all basic facilities.

The DGP also visited Delta Force headquarters where he had a detailed interaction with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) and discussed the prevailing security scenario and highway security measures.

