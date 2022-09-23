Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday instructed the Director General of Police to take strict action regarding the Ankita murder case in Rishikesh.

"Anyone who has committed this heinous crime will be given the harshest punishment in any case", he said.

He also added that the police are doing their job and justice will be ensured to the victim.

Earlier, Dhami welcomed the decision of the Speaker to cancel the ad-hoc recruitments made from 2016 to 2021 on the recommendation of the High-Level Committee in the matter of recruitments made in the Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Speaker of the Assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan for taking a quick inquiry and taking the decision. The CM said, "the House and the Government are united in the campaign against corruption".

It is noteworthy that in the assembly recruitment matter, the Chief Minister clarified the stand of the government and urged the Speaker to investigate the recruitment. After this, the Speaker of the Assembly, as per the intention of the government, constituted a high-level committee on this and directed a time-bound investigation. In the inquiry report, the committee recommended that 150 ad hoc recruitments be cancelled in 2016, 6 in 2020 and 72 in 2021.

Dhami government has been continuously working towards making Uttarakhand a corruption-free state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "the government is working with determination towards good governance. Corruption of any kind will not be tolerated".

"The government has transferred the Subordinate Service Selection Commission and other recruitments to the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission to conduct them transparently. Now the examination process is moving with renewed transparency. Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has also released the calendar of dates for the first phase of examinations", added Dhami.

In the campaign against corruption, Chief Minister Dhami took tough decisions as soon as he received complaints of irregularities in the Group C recruitment examination in different departments conducted by the Subordinate Services Selection Commission. (ANI)

