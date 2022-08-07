Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the 7th meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said that according to the expectation of the Prime Minister, the state government has started the work at a quick pace by making its mantra 'ideal Uttarakhand/2025', said a press release on Sunday.

Also Read | Watch | Glimpses of COVID Vaccination #AmritMahotsav Conducted Across the … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The Chief Minister said that in the Himalayan states, the NITI Aayog should make a model of development through science and technology, which is based on ecology, population, and environmental sensitivity.

A special seminar should be organized for Himalayan states under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Also Read | Delhi Exhibition: Electric Scooters, Buses Steal Show at 3-Day EV Expo in Pragati Maidan.

The Chief Minister said that after the year 2014, Prime Minister's blessings are moving forward to progressively progress from roads, railroads, health services and various centric cherished schemes. Work is also being done at a fast pace, according to the World Prasadav Pilgrimage Site Badrinath, Kedarnath's Master Plan. Uttarakhand is the leading state in achieving SDG goals.

Giving information about development work in different areas in the state, the Chief Minister said that there is immense potential for agricultural diversification in the state. Mandua, Jhingora, Madira, Ramdana, mountainous pulses such as gambling, rajma etc. and tongue and medicinal plants are being consistently promoted.

The area and food processing capacity of the Kiwi fruit with apple and high value are being expanded. Biological production of millet and nutritious grain crops in a 38,500-hectare area in the state is being done. The proceedings of the cluster selection for natural farming in the 6400-hectare area have been completed. In order to promote the sector in the state, the location of the International Level State of the Art Laboratories was founded by Center of Excellence for Aromatic Crops.

Aroma Park has been established on 40 acres in the state. In which the establishment of Aroma industries will have to invest around Rs 300 crore and more than 5,000 job opportunities. Horti-tourism is being developed to promote tourism and Horticulture in the state.

In order to promote online education, Virtual Class Room has been established in 500 schools in all 13 districts of the state. In 200 schools, 08 business education courses have also been started.

The Chief Minister said that in higher education, the National Education Policy-2012 has been implemented from the academic session 2022-23 in the state.

Students such as co-curriculum have been implemented as co-curriculum such as Vedic Science, Vedic Mathematics and Bhagwad Geeta with the aim of introducing Indian culture and Indian knowledge system. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)