India News | Dharavi Records 28 New COVID-19 Cases; No Fresh Death

Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi reported 28 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 2,134 on Thursday, the city civic body said.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said no fresh death was reported from the slum-dominated area in the past 24 hours, keeping the toll constant at 78.

Also Read | Mizoram Earthquake: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Hits Near Champhai.

According to the official, out of the 2,134 COVID-19 patients in Dharavi, 1,055 have already recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.

Dharavi, the largest slum in Asia, is spread across 2.5 square kilometres and has a population of 6.5 lakh.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 5.0 on Richter Scale Hit 98 km South-East of Mizoram's Champhai: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)