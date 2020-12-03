Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Dharavi, the largest slum in Mumbai, rose to 3,715 as 15 fresh cases were reported on Thursday, a civic official said.

The slum-dominated area has reported a double-digit growth in a single day after a gap of 11 days.

On November 21, Dharavi had reported 21 cases.

Out of the 3,715 patients, 3,376 have already been discharged from hospitals after recovery, the senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Dharavi currently has 28 active cases.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres of area, Dharavi is considered as the largest slum in Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh.

The first COVID-19 case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, nearly 20 days after the first such case was detected in Mumbai.

