India News | Dharavi Reports 36 New COVID-19 Cases, Taking Total Count to 1,675

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): Thirty-six more people tested positive of coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Thursday.

"With 36 new COVID-19 cases being reported today, the total number of positive cases in Dharavi has mounted to 1,675," reads an official statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

It also says that 61 people in this area have succumbed to the disease so far.

Earlier today, the Centre listed 13 cities that are considered to be the worst coronavirus affected locations and constitute about 70 per cent of the positive cases in the country -- Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu, and Thiruvallur.

Till now, a total number of 56,948 people have been tested COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra, including 17,918 recovered/migrated and 1,897 deaths, as per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Ministry further said that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,58,333, including 86,110 active cases, 67,692 recovered/migrated and 4,531 deaths. (ANI)

