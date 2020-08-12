Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai rose to 2,643 on Wednesday with addition of nine new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The biggest slum colony, once a hotspot of coronavirus transmission, now has only 87 active cases as 2,298 of 2,643 patients have already recovered, a senior official said.

The G-North ward, including Dharavi, has reported the total 6,689 cases, he said.

