Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) In a significant development, Dharavi slum in Mumbai, which was once a COVID-19 hotspot, on Saturday recorded only seven new cases, which is the lowest such rise in a single day, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Dharavi's case count now stands at 2,158. The number of fatalities stands at 80 after one more person succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 2,158 COVID-19 cases, 1,057 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals.

There has been a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi since the last four weeks, officials said, adding that the lowest tally of 10 was recorded on June 6.

