Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Dharavi, the largest slum in Mumbai, went up to 2,745 on Friday with the addition of five cases, a senior civic official said.

Out of the total count of patients, 2,392 have already recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Violence: Karnataka High Court Appoints Claim Commissioner to Assess Damage to Properties.

Dharavi currently has 93 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The civic body has, however, stopped sharing the death toll from Dharavi since the last few months.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: COVID-19 Patient Jumps Off From Sixth Floor of Medical College in Moradabad, Dies.

Spread over 2.5 square kms of area, Dharavi is considered as the largest slum in Asia with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)