India News | Dharavi's Coronavirus Cases Tally Grows by 36 to 1,675

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) The count of coronavirus cases in Dharavi here rose to 1,675 on Thursday as 36 more people tested positive for the infection, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

In good news, no death due to COVID-19 was reported in the slum-dominated area since Wednesday evening.

The death toll in the area thus stands at 70.

Of the 36 new patients, five were residents of a municipal chawl locality in the area.

Dharavi, considered to be the largest slum sprawl of Asia, has a population of over 6.5 lakh living in an area of 2.5 square kilometres.

It falls under the G-north ward which has the highest number of coronavirus cases -- 2,728 -- in the city as of May 27 with growth rate of 3.6 per cent.

