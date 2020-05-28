India News | Dharavi's COVID-19 Tally Grows by 36 to 1,675

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum, rose to 1,675 on Thursday as 36 more people tested positive for the infection, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As no new death was reported in Dharavi in the last 24 hours, the number of victims remained unchanged at 61, the official said.

Of the 36 new patients, five tested positive in a municipal chawl locality of the slum, he added.

Dharavi, considered as the largest slum sprawl of Asia, has a population of over 6.5 lakh living in an area spread over 2.5 square kilometres.

