Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Dharavi's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 2,068 with 25 New Cases

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 07:08 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Dharavi's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 2,068 with 25 New Cases

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Dharavi, Asia's most populated slum area, on Monday, reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the area to 2,068.

"25 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area today. The total number of positive cases in the area rises to 2,068," said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Also Read | Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Dharavi has recorded 77 deaths till date, it added.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has reported 1,07,958 COVID-19 positive cases, of which 53,030 cases are active. (ANI)

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Tremors of Magnitude 3.5 Hit Regions 132 Km North-Northwest of Rajkot, Third Quake in State in 2 Days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement