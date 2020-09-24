Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday asked Dharma Productions' executive producer Kshitiz Ravi to appear before it in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said.

Dharma Productions is owned by film-maker Karan Johar.

Ravi was asked to appear on Friday.

Ravi's name surfaced during the probe, the official said.

So far, the NCB has arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty in the case among others, and widened the scope of the probe to look into alleged drugs trade in Bollywood.

