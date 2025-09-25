New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva and other leaders of the party on Thursday paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader and ideological guide of the BJP, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, on his 109th birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "This is the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya...He has been a source of inspiration for all of us. There have been several discussions as to how the system of India should be after independence."

"On the basis of the principles of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, he has mentioned how should India's economic system, social system and education system be...PM Modi is working as per his principles. So, there is sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayaas," he added further.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva, speaking on the same lines, shared, "Today is the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, and the entire country is paying homage to him today... He spoke about Antyodaya, stating that development will not occur until the schemes reach the person standing at the last rung of society,"

Adding further, Sachdeva said, "I am glad that all the schemes of the Prime Minister are based on the life philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay... Today I pay homage to him, offer my floral tribute."

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (1916-1968), a prominent political thinker, economist, and leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, is remembered for his philosophy of Integral Humanism (Ekatma Manav Darshan).

He served as the leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from 1953 to 1968. Apart from being a philosopher and thinker, he was a dedicated organiser and leader who set high standards of personal purity and dignity in public life.

Since the inception of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he has been regarded as its ideological guide and source of moral inspiration. His political philosophy of Integral Humanism offered an alternative to traditional ideologies and continues to shape the BJP's approach to governance.

A prominent leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Upadhyaya pioneered the monthly magazine Rashtra Dharma, the weekly Panchajanya and the daily Swadesh. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967.

His thoughts on integral humanism, social justice, and self-reliance continue to guide the BJP in its mission to serve the nation. His 109th birth anniversary provided an opportunity for the party to reaffirm its commitment to his ideals and honour his enduring legacy in Indian politics. (ANI)

