New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that Anusilan Samity was a prominent secret revolutionary society operating from Bengal in the 20th century with a mission to overthrow colonial rule and give momentum to India's struggle for freedom.

Pradhan said that founded by Satish Chandra Pramatha Mitra, Aurobindo Ghose and Sarala Devi, Anusilan Samity was one among the many illustrious institutions from the pious land of Bengal that shaped the nation's conscience through nationalist writings, publications and emphasis on Swadeshi.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Five Dead, Two Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge in Chamba District.

He further said that legends like, Deshabandhu Chittaranjan Das, Surendranath Tagore, Jatindranath Banerjee, Bagha Jatin were associated with Anusilan Samity. Hedgewar was also an alumnus of the Samity. Blessed to pay reverence to these greats, especially during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he added.

The Minister urged NCERT and the Education fraternity to include enough information about Anusilan Samity, especially in the upcoming National Curriculum Framework (NCF). Important information about the chronicles of Anusilan Samity in our textbooks will inspire the next generation, he added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Police Register Case After Hoarding Congratulating President-Elect Draupadi Murmu Found Torn in Vasai.

Notably, Anushilan Samiti was an Indian fitness club, which was actually used as an underground society for anti-British revolutionaries. In the first quarter of the 20th century, it supported revolutionary violence as the means for ending British rule in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)