Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get "unprecedented success" in the five state assembly elections the results of which will be known on December 3.

"In the five elections, the BJP will perform well. We have contested elections to form government in all the states. The party will get unprecedented success," Pradhan said while talking to reporters here.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Rajasthan went to the poll recently and the assembly election in Telangana is scheduled to happen on Thursday. The counting of the votes for all five states is schedueled on December 3.

Meanwhile, all preparations are underway for the smooth conduct of polling for the Telangana State Assembly elections on November 30.

In Hanumakonda district, almost 2500 polling personnel have reported, the district collector Sikta Patnaik said.

"In this Hanumakonda district, the arrangement for two assembly constituencies have been made so almost 2500 polling personnel are reporting here today and all food facilities have been provided for them...," she said.

Patnaik further said that at polling stations, there will be location officers to help them settle.

The political parties that had been involved in a hectic campaign are now hoping that the people repose faith in them on Thursday.

BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri who is the BRS Candidate from Korutla assembly seat says, "Come out in large numbers and vote...Celebrate this festival of democracy in large numbers."

Congress leader Mallu Ravi says, " The response from the Telangana people is also excellent... People decided to vote out the BRS government and bring the Congress government back to power. It is a ballot war on November 30. This ballot war is like Kurukshetra in Mahabharat. The war is between 'Dharm' and 'Adharm'... Like this, only people will come out and elect the Congress government... About 85-95 seats will come... Six guarantees will be taken up immediately in the first cabinet meeting..."

The state has witnessed a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP.In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had 47.4 per cent of the vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

