Deogarh (Odisha) [India], January 15 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday painted the BJP's lotus symbol during the launch of the 'Wall Writing' programme for Lok Sabha elections at Kandhal village in Odisha's Deogarh district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has begun.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress LS Election Committee Meeting on January 19 in Bengaluru’s Indira Bhavan, Says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

"On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, under the leadership of BJP chief JP Nadda, all the party workers have inaugurated the 'Wall Writing' programme. I also got the opportunity to launch 'Wall Writing' at Kandhal village," he said.

Nadda took part in the programme in the national capital.

Also Read | OYO Plans To Expand Presence in Spiritual Destinations Including Ayodhya With 400 Properties by Year-End.

"Our wall writing programme is starting across the country from today. The programme will start with the slogan of 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' (once again Modi government) on all the booths across the country. And it is our attempt to involve every BJP worker in this programme and make it a success. This slogan is a humble appeal to the citizens of the nation that Modi government is formed in 2024 once again, and a steady development takes place within the country," he said.

"We will take the country forward with 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' for which a stable government is needed," he added.

He further said that the people have showered their blessings on PM Modi.

"We got to see how the new milestones of development were achieved and how India established itself globally. A stable government is needed to take all this forward. So we are appealing through this wall writing for Modi government once again," Nadda said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)