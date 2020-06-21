New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Prakash Javadekar on Sunday performed Yoga with their families on the occasion of 6th International Yoga Day.

Pradhan, speaking to ANI said that the ancient practice is a shining example of India's "soft power" around the globe and added that it had become a part of the people's routine during the lockdown phase.

"People have accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call and celebrated International Yoga Day at their homes. Public congregations, mass gatherings were not possible due to the existing scenario due to COVID-19. The discussions and practice of Yoga have almost become a part of people's lifestyle during the last three months," Pradhan told ANI here.

"Yoga has become an example of India's soft power in the world," he added.

Meanwhile, Javadekar said that the practice is gaining popularity around the globe today and said that it should be taken up by everyone who wishes to stay healthy.

"Six years back when Prime Minister put forth the idea of International Yoga Day it was readily accepted by more than 160 countries. It is gaining popularity across the world today, due to corona crisis in India, people are practicing it at home with their families. Yoga keeps the body and mind healthy, it should be practiced by everyone," Javadekar said.

The 6th International Yoga Day is being observed with the theme of 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family'.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Ministers of various states, several Union Ministers among others, performed Yoga at their residence, along with their family keeping up with the theme of the current year.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite. (ANI)

