New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will start the process of public consultation on the National Credit Framework from tomorrow.

Pradhan chaired a high-level meeting with the committee preparing National Credit Framework for School Education, Higher Education and Skilling in Ministry.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy Introduces Family Physician Concept To Provide Quality Health Care in Villages.

"The Minister has given his consent to start the process of public consultation on the National Credit Framework from tomorrow," the Education Ministry said in a statement.

School Education Secretary Anita Karwal, Higher Education Secretary Sanjay Murthy, NCVET Chairman Dr Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi and senior officials of the Education and Skill Development Ministry attended the meeting.

Also Read | Cyclone Sitrang: Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Over Bay of Bengal, Leaves of Government Employees Cancelled in Odisha From October 23 to 25.

The Government of India had approved the constitution of a High-Level Committee on November 18 in 2021 to develop a National Credit Accumulation and Transfer Framework for both vocational and general education.

The Credit Framework would enable the integration of academic and vocational domains or components of learning and ensure flexibility and mobility between the two. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)