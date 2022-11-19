Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], November 19 (ANI): To create awareness among women and to fight against Cancer, an awareness program was organised in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar at the backdrop of Dhauli Shanti stupa, the place where the Kalinga war of Ashoka was fought.

KRIAA Foundation, Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), Cuttack, AOGO and Dhauli Development Committee illuminated the 'Dhauli Peace Pagoda (Shanti Stupa)' monument with colour teal to celebrate the second anniversary of the historic cervical cancer elimination movement. The teal colour represents Cervical Cancer Elimination.

On this day in 2020, World Health Organisation (WHO) launched a global strategy to accelerate the elimination of Cervical Cancer as a public health problem, with a resolution passed by 194 nations. Countries and communities around the world marked this movement with a day of action and the launch of the local campaign.

This unique celebration was held for the second time in Odisha to bring attention to the cause, educate our community about cervical cancer and create awareness among them which is the key to overcoming this menace.

"We are taking the concept of 'Lighting a Heritage in Teal' a step forward in Odisha in association with the Dhauli Development Committee and AHPGIC. After successfully conducting this unique event last year at Rajarani Temple, this year we have conducted the event here at Dhauli Shanti Stupa to aware people to a larger extent," Lili Jenamani, Chairperson, KRIAA Foundation said.

"As per the WHO report, one woman dies every two minutes from cervical cancer yet it is preventable, treatable, detectable and curable. We need to aware people of this as much as we can. Together, we are reminding all that everyone can contribute, every community matters and every country can eliminate cervical cancer," Lili Jenamani added.

At the event, ADM Bhubaneswar Mr Prafulla Kumar Swain, CDMO, Khurda Dr Artabandhu Nayak and Sudhir Mishra, etc joined as the guest of Honour among other dignitaries from different fields. (ANI)

