Gurugram, Jun 16 (PTI) A team of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) were allegedly attacked by a few people in Dharampur village during a drive against electricity theft following which an FIR was lodged at the local police station, an official said of Friday.

According to a complaint filed by Sub-Divisional Officer Vikram Singh Parmar, the incident occurred on June 14 when the team reached the residence of one Sharma Kishore to check the electricity connection as part of the drive.

"Kishore started abusing the team and even threatened to kill them. He also called a few people of the village and together beat up the members of the DHCVN team and also pelted stones at them. They damaged a vehicle of the team and warned them not to enter the village in future," Parmar said in the complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Sharma Kishor, Rajveer alias Raju, Deepak and eight to 10 other villagers under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Rajendra Park police station, a police official said, a probe into the matter was underway.

