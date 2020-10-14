New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) Wednesday condemned the allegations of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy against a senior Supreme Court judge that he has been influencing the sittings of Andhra Pradesh High Court and acting in the interests of Telugu Desam Party.

The association said the ill-founded October 6 letter written by Reddy to the Chief Justice of India, which unfairly and without reason casts aspersions on the alleged conduct of the apex court judge and other judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, is an abject and uncalled for interference in the due administration of justice by the high court judges.

“The writing of the said letter and its circulation in public domain is clearly a dishonest attempt at overawing the independence of judiciary and tantamounts to contempt of the Hon'ble Court.

“The Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns this blatant attempt to shake the confidence of the public at large in the judicial institution which has been performing its duty of due administration of justice assigned to it by the Constitution of India,” the association said in its resolution, through its secretary Abhijat.

It said the DHCBA unequivocally, categorically and in the strongest possible terms, condemns the allegations cast upon the apex court judge.

In an unprecedented move, Reddy, in his letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde, alleged that the Andhra Pradesh High Court was being used to "destabilise and topple my democratically elected government."

He has requested the CJI to look into the matter and consider initiating steps "as may be considered fit and proper to ensure that the state judiciary's neutrality is maintained."

The Chief Minister has alleged that the senior apex court judge had proximity to Chandrababu Naidu and that a "former judge of the honourable Supreme Court placed this fact on record."

After his government initiated an inquiry into the actions of Naidu regime between 2014-19, he said, "it is now clear that the judge started influencing the course of administration of justice in the state."

Naming some high court judges, Reddy has alleged they had a "nexus with the Supreme Court judge and the Telugu Desam Party" and displayed animosity towards his government and him.

