Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham, on Thursday suggested that the national song Vande Mataram should be sung after the Aarti in both temples and mosques. He believes this practice would help identify true patriots and distinguish them from anti-nationals.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "In temples and even in mosques, Vande Mataram should be sung. If this is implemented, it will clearly show who are true patriots and who are anti-nationals."

Describing this practice as a unifying gesture for the nation, Shastri added that it would reflect the shared respect for the country among all communities. "This initiative would not only instil patriotism but also bring clarity to the intentions and loyalties of people," he said.

Shastri added that such steps could foster national unity and strengthen bonds among citizens, transcending religious barriers.

Speaking about his Sanatan Ekta Padyatra, Shastri described the event as a step toward uniting Hindus and eliminating caste discrimination.

"This Hindu spirit is growing and becoming a unique identity. There is a surge of fervent Hindus, reminiscent of the atmosphere during the time of independence. The current environment is one of Hindu unity. People are excited and participating enthusiastically. We feel truly revitalised," he said.

The 160-kilometre-long Yatra, which spans 11 days, includes participation from saints, nationalist thinkers, and others. Shastri highlighted that several personalities will attend, including Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh on November 22. Contributions from members of the religious fraternity and a boy, dubbed the "Khali of Bundelkhand," pulling a chariot with his hair, are among the highlights. The journey, as per Shastri, is aimed at encouraging unity, and will see participation from people of diverse backgrounds, including children, women, and even persons with disabilities.

Addressing the topic of religious conversions among Adivasis, Acharya rejected the term "Adivasi" and proposed calling them "Anadiwasis" to signify their eternal connection to Indian culture.

"We want to give them a new identity. They are not just Adivasis; they are Anadiwasis--eternal members of this land who have always been with us. They stood with Bhagwan Shri Ram and are from Mata Sabari's lineage. These are remarkable people, and they must be honoured and included,"* he said.

Shastri also underlined that the solution to conversions among tribal communities lies in reducing the gap between them and the rest of society. "The biggest reason for conversions is the distance between us. To stop this, we need to go to their communities, involve them in festivals, and give them platforms to shine. Respecting and engaging with them will strengthen their bond with our traditions," he said.

He called for improvements in education and healthcare in tribal regions to counter missionary influences. "If proper schools, gurukuls, and hospitals are provided to them, there will be no space for Christian missionaries to set up their schools, and they won't be able to brainwash them (Adivasis). Thus, conversions will stop," Shastri told ANI.

Shastri also addressed criticism over his Dubai visit, questioning why only this trip was highlighted while his visits to countries like Nepal, Fiji, and Australia were ignored. "If Pakistan invites us, we will go there too. We are even ready to hold discourses in mosques," he said. (ANI)

