Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 2 (ANI): Diabetes is a major risk factor in the surge of Mucormycosis or black fungus cases in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, said Punjab Health Minister Balbir Sidhu on Wednesday.

Sidhu said that Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab Government is committed to saving the lives of patients suffering from Mucormycosis in the same spirit as it has been fighting for prevention and control of COVID-19.

He said that after analyses of health experts, it has come to light that diabetes is a major risk factor in Mucormycosis cases.

Sidhu said that 300 cases of Mucormycosis had been reported in the State so far and out of these 259 cases were from Punjab and 41 cases were belonging to other states. He further informed that 23 patients got cured and 234 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the State, however, 43 patients of Mucormycosis had died during the course of the disease.

Health Minister informed that 25 percent of cases of Mucormycosis were in age group 18-45, 38 percent in 45-60 and 36 percent cases were in the age group of above 60 years. While 80 percent of the Mucormycosis cases were COVID cases, 87 percent cases of Mucormycosis had Diabetes as a major risk factor. 32 percent of the cases were immunocompromised.

"Out of 43 patients who died, 88 percent had COVID, 86 per cent had a history of steroid intake, 80 percent were diabetics", he added.

Sidhu appealed to patients who are tested COVID positive or who had COVID-19 in the recent past and are diabetic should avoid steroids and should consult the doctors if they have nasal stuffiness, blackish discharge from the nose or discolouration of the inside mouth so that treatment could be initiated at the earliest.

Notably, Punjab Government has already notified Mucormycosis under Epidemic Disease Act. (ANI)

