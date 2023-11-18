Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 18 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for meeting Harshadhipati Valmiki, who was reportedly assaulted by Girraj Singh Malinga, the sitting MLA from Bari, and his supporters in Dholpur and said that Congress party is expert in drama.

Kharge had earlier remarked that it was shameful for the BJP to field Malinga, who was denied a ticket by Congress after being accused of brutally attacking Valmiki.

"Congress party is an expert in drama. Mallikarjun Kharge didn't speak on it even while being a Dalit neta, he has been the party president for a year now... (On visiting AEN Harshadipati Valmiki) Did he gain the knowledge just today?, questioned Joshi.

Joshi also accused Congress of lying to any extent for power grabbing and said, "Wherever the Congress has given guarantees, petrol and electricity rates have gone up... It is the principle of Congress to lie to coming into power and then forget the promises. Congress can lie to any extent for power grabbing... Leave 156 seats aside, I will bow down and congratulate them if they get even 56 seats."

"I want to ask Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is her CM face... If Gehlot is the face, why don't you announce it... Last time they showed both of them (Gehlot and Pilot)... They made Gehlot the CM and he abused them with an open dictionary... I hope Rahul Gandhi goes to more and more places and addresses people, it is a record that Congress loses wherever Rahul Gandhi goes," he added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday visited hospital in Jaipur where they met engineer Harshadhipati Valmiki, who was allegedly beaten up by a Congress lawmaker last year.

Valmiki, a Dalit, was reportedly thrashed by Bari MLA Girraj Singh Malinga and his supporters in Dholpur.

Rajasthan will undergo legislative assembly polls on November 25, while the counting of votes, along with four other poll-bound states, will be on December 3. (ANI)

