Kochi, Aug 11 (PTI) A war of words, purportedly between supporters of the Kerala government and others, in the cyber world over a humorous reference to potholes in one of the posters of upcoming Malayalam film 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' starring actor Kunchacko Boban prompted him to clarify on Thursday that the movie does not target any political party or dispensation.

The actor said that there was some truth in what was said (about the potholes) in the poster as well as the movie.

The poster, which led to the war of words in the cyber world, said that there might be potholes on the way to the theatres, but the public should still come and watch the movie.

Boban, speaking to reporters here, said that in the movie potholes were not the only issue, but just one of the main topics.

The movie, which is set to hit theatres on Friday (August 11), shows how potholes affect a normal person's life by way of humour and satire.

"We have not targeted any particular government, political party or section of people in the film. We only tried to highlight issues being faced by the common man here and attempted to bring it to the attention of the political parties, bureaucrats and the public through humour and satire," the actor said.

The opposition, meanwhile, lapped up the opportunity to criticise the Left supporters by saying that those who claim to be spokespersons or champions of freedom of expression are themselves unable to take any criticism.

Instead of taking it in good humour, they are going to the extent of demanding a boycott of the film. This will only prompt the people to go and watch the movie in larger numbers, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala state assembly and senior Congress leader V D Satheesan said while speaking to media in the state capital.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, Vice President, V T Balram, in a Facebook post, said it was "crazy" to demand a boycott of the film over a poster.

He said that the poster jokingly referred to an issue -- of potholes -- which the common public in Kerala has been suffering for years, but the so-called champions of freedom of expression were demanding boycott of the film over it.

Kerala Minister for Public Works and Tourism P A Mohammed Riyas, on the other hand, said that it was only an advertisement of a movie and should be considered as such and not otherwise.

