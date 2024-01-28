Patna (Bihar) [India], January 28 (ANI): As speculations swirled around Nitish Kumar's saffron switch before he eventually resigned as chief minister, Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Neeraj Kumar on Sunday shredded bitter ally RJP, saying that the party failed to rein in its leaders from making unsavoury public statements against their ruling partner.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Neeraj Kumar said, "What did they (RJD) do to control leaders who foul-mouthed us?"

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Six People Died As Car Collides With Lorry in Tenkasi District.

"Nitish Kumar need not offer anyone any excuses (for quitting the grand alliance). He did not compromise with governance. RJD is hurt as Nitish Kumar made large-scale appointments without indulging in any irregularities. There were no underhand dealings or funny business when it came to postings either. Did they even ask their leaders to go easy on their foul language?" the JD(U) leader added.

"We practise politics and are not in the business of making money," he added.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Suicide Video: 30-Years-Old Man Jumps in Front of Moving Train at INA Station, Dies; Viewer Discretion Advised.

On JDU leader KC Tyagi's claim that the INDIA alliance is on the verge of breaking due to the irresponsible and obstinate attitude of the Congress, Neeraj Kumar said Rahul Gandhi should introspect on the party's strategy.

"Rahul Gandhi has every right to take out a yatra but it only sowed more bad blood and dissent in the INDIA bloc, as Mamata Banerjee and Bhagwant Mann ruled out allying with them in West Bengal and Punjab. In Bihar, the political sands have shifted which is why it is important that Rahul Gandhi introspects on his strategies. Wherever he goes, his allies seem to drift apart," he said.

"It is true that we were engaged and invested in the INDIA bloc for one and a half years. The meeting started from Patna and moved to Mumbai and Bengaluru. We were always active in the meetings and put forward our views on taking the alliance forward. But they said there was still time (for seat talks). Do seat-sharing discussions take place in haste? Now, we will tell you how power-sharing is done," he added.

Earlier in the day, Nitish resigned as CM and also tendered letters of support from BJP MLAs. He will take oath as CM for the ninth time later at 5 pm on Sunday along with two deputy CMs.

The BJP has the largest number of MPs, at 17, in Bihar, with the state sending a total of 40 members to the Lok Sabha. The JD(U), headed by Nitish Kumar, has 16 MPs while another NDA ally, LJP, which is now split between the uncle-nephew duo of Pashupati Kumar Paras and Chirag Paswan, has six. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)