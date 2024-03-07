Banswara (Rajasthan) [India], March 7 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed that President Droupadi Murmu was 'not allowed' to enter the Ram Temple as "she comes from the Adivasi community".

While addressing a public rally during Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Rajasthan's Banswara, Rahul Gandhi questioned President Murmu's absence from the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla held in Ayodhya.

"Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs and the Minority constitute approx 90 per cent of India's population. But, if we see the institutions and the budget, these people have no participation. Whenever the Congress party will come to power. The President is an Adivasi, and when the Ram Temple was inaugurated, did you see her face on television? No, because she is an Adivasi. Message was conveyed to her that you may be the President but you won't be allowed to enter the Ram Temple," the Congress MP said.

"No poor, unemployed, farmer, or labourer was there at the inauguration. There are two India, one is of 5 per cent and one is of the rest," he said.

The Congress leader vowed to implement MSP legal guarantee for farmers highlighting the party's manifesto in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

"In our manifesto, we have provided a legal guarantee for the MSP," Rahul Gandhi said.

"If you strengthen BJP, you will weaken the country. A recruitment guarantee is the first point, this is our guarantee. Second point, Agniveer is making the first job permanent for three to four years. We will give you a permanent job. The third point is freedom from paper leaks," he said.

Earlier on March 6, while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party stating that they (BJP) have started calling tribals Vanvashi (forest dwellers) but tribals are the first owners of the country.

"They (BJP) have started calling Adivasis (tribal) as 'Vanvasi'...Adivasis means those persons who are the first owners of this land...These people (BJP) do not tell you but there was a time when tribal people lived in this entire country. You are the first owner of the country. These people (BJP) don't want you to know this because if they call you Adivasis then they will have to give you jungle, water and land rights," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Rajasthan earlier today.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner. The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

