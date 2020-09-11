Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday denied that he expresed disapproval about demolition at actor Kangana Ranaut's bungalow here.

Sources had said the governor had summoned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's principal advisor Ajoy Mehta on Wednesday, when the demolition was carried out, and conveyed his displeasure.

Also Read | Congress Drops Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge From List of General Secretaries, Makes New Appointments.

To a reporter's question here on Friday, Koshyari said, "I haven't expressed resentment anywhere."

The Mumbai civic body demolished the alterations allegedly made without its approval at Ranaut's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra on Wednesday morning.

Also Read | Swami Agnivesh Dies: VP Venkaiah Naidu, Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot, Others React to Social Activist’s Demise.

The action came in the wake of a war of words between the Shiv Sena and the actress after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Speaking to the media after releasing a coffee table book to mark the completion of one year as governor of the state, Koshyari also said that he had not yet received the list of names for appointment to the Legislative Council.

The term of the 12 sitting MLCs appointed under the Governor's quota ended in June.

"I haven't got the list of recommended names," he said.

Speaking about his tenure as governor so far, Koshyari said, "I have tried to visit each and every area of Maharashtra. Of 35 districts, I have visited 20."

When he took over, farmers had suffered due to unseasonal and excess rains and there was political instability after the assembly polls resulting in President's rule, the govenror said.

He sanctioned a relief of Rs 8,000 per hectare for farmers during this period, he said.

Koshyari also said that he did not have any problem with the present Shiv Sena-led government and he did not interfere in governance.

"I keep speaking to Uddhav-ji," he said.

The governor also justified his stand that university exams should be held despite the coronavirus pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)