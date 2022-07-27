New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Author Geetanjali Shree on Wednesday revealed she didn't initially like the title of her International Booker Prize winning novel 'Tomb of Sand' and felt it wouldn't do justice to the original -- 'Ret Samadhi'.

She said she wanted to retain the word 'samadhi' in the title of the English translation of her novel but the publisher told her that it would make readers picture something exotic.

Shree, whose Hindi novel became the first book in an Indian language to win the prestigious International Booker Prize in May, was speaking at a discussion organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) here.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is Shree's alma mater.

"In Hindi, it (novel) is titled 'Ret Samadhi', they (translator and publisher) chose 'Tomb of Sand'. I had a problem with that because I didn't think 'tomb' was doing justice to the word 'samadhi'. We... had a discussion and debates over it," Shree said.

"I asked them to use the word 'samadhi'. The French use the word 'samadhi' and it is there in the dictionary. The translation is not something static, it is always evolving. So why not use the word that will become acceptable in the cultural milieu. I wanted the word 'samadhi' to be retained," the author said.

"The worry of the publisher was that when someone will walk into a store and see the word 'samadhi', they (will) have a picture of something exotic. They did not want to do that," she added.

Originally published in Hindi in 2018 and translated into English by Daisy Rockwell, 'Tomb of Sand' is set in northern India. It tells the story of the 80-year-old protagonist, Ma, who travels to Pakistan to confront the unresolved trauma of the Partition and re-evaluates what it means to be a mother, a daughter, a woman and a feminist.

During the discussion, Shree also read out some excerpts from her novel in Hindi and English.

Shree said once she starts writing, she is ready to go into the unknown.

"I have been writing for many years and I do find that when you do that... you actually discover many meaningful things as you go along. Even though you don't know where you are heading, there is going to be something... in that journey," she said.

'Tomb of Sand' is the first of Shree's books to be published in the UK by Tilted Axis Press in August 2021.

