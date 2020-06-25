New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): State-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs) has been increasing the fuel prices for the last 17 days and for the first time in the history, diesel prices in the national capital crossed that of petrol on Wednesday.

People in Delhi will have to shell out Rs 80.02 for buying a litre of diesel (increased by Rs 0.14) and Rs 79.92 for one litre of petrol (increased by Rs 0.16).

Prices of fuel are increasing as state-run oil-marketing companies (OMCs) are reviving their market margins. (ANI)

