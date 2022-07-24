Jaipur, Jul 24 (PTI) BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday claimed that people were upset with the Congress government in Rajasthan and said there is a difference between the words and deeds of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

He said the people of Rajasthan have made up their mind to change the Congress government in the next assembly elections.

Today in Rajasthan, farmers, youths and common people are upset with the Gehlot government and in 2023, its departure is final, Trivedi, who is BJP's national spokesperson, said.

He was here to attend a programme organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad on the 75th year of independence.

To a question on Gehlot's allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, Trivedi said, “How many times has Chief Minister Gehlot gone to Delhi, it had nothing to do with the development of Rajasthan or any policy matter, it is known to everyone.”

“In the 2019 election manifesto, it was said the sedition law will be abolished, this is a wrong law. It is now another matter that the Gehlot government used the law against its MLAs. This shows the difference between their words and deeds. It would have been better if Gehlot had focused only on the development of Rajasthan, instead of making allegations,” he said.

On GST on flour and pulses, Trivedi said taxes were there earlier also in the form of VAT imposed by the state governments.

There were finance ministers of Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal, and Kerala in the GST council meeting, if anyone objected to the new taxes, they should show it, Trivedi said.

Replying to a question on the demand for a ban on the Popular Front of India, he said it should be asked to the central government and agencies.

If the PFI is allowed to take out a rally in Kota, then the question arises on the intention of the Congress party, he said.

