New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) India's COVID-19 death toll crossed the 9,000-mark on Saturday with a record daily increase making it the world's ninth worst hit nation in terms of fatalities, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed steps to contain the pandemic in areas where large numbers of cases are being detected.

New Delhi: Loss of smell or taste has been added to the list of COVID-19 symptoms, according to the revised clinical management protocols released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

Sunday

Mumbai: “Kai Po Che” actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, sending shockwaves rippling through the Hindi film industry and elsewhere with many asking just that one question -- why. He was 34.

New Delhi: With COVID-19 cases rising alarmingly in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced a slew of measures like doubling of testing in the national capital in the next two days and working out a mechanism to make available 60 per cent of beds in private hospitals at lower rates and fixing the price for coronavirus treatment.

New Delhi: Doubling of testing in the next two days and a house-to-house health survey at COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi for effective contact tracing besides earmarking 500 railway coaches were among the measures announced by the Centre on Sunday as it stepped in to tackle the rapid surge in new infections in the national capital.

Monday

New Delhi/Islamabad: Pakistani authorities on Monday detained two officials of the Indian high commission in Islamabad in a case of alleged "hit and run" and released them after over 10 hours following India's strong demarche and a blunt message to Islamabad that the duo must be freed immediately.

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally rose further on Monday to cross 3.3 lakh and the death toll surpassed 9,500 even as the central and state governments stepped up their focus on ramping up testing capabilities and availability of beds for treating those infected with the dreaded virus infection.

Tuesday

New Delhi: Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 death toll crossed 10,000 on Tuesday as the Centre scaled up the daily testing capacity to three lakh samples and Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated his sixth round of consultations with chief ministers in three months laying emphasis on both life and livelihood.

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Tuesday questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh and asked them to take the nation into confidence on the matter, while the ruling BJP asserted that India's borders will remain intact under Modi's leadership.

Wednesday

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and AAP MLA Atishi have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday, while the Union Home Ministry capped the COVID-19 diagnosis in the national capital at Rs 2,400 to significantly bring down the cost of testing for the infection and “provide relief to the common man”.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked states to make full use of the expanded COVID-19 testing capacity and saving lives a top priority as India recorded the highest ever spike of 2,003 coronavirus deaths after Maharashtra and Delhi added earlier fatalities not attributed to the disease.

New Delhi: In a strong message to Beijing over the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated, even as the frontline bases of the army and the air force along the nearly 3,500 km de-facto border with China have been put on high alert.

Thursday

New Delhi: All Indian soldiers involved in the deadly clashes with the Chinese army at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night have been accounted for, the Indian Army said on Thursday evening.

New Delhi: As India recorded its biggest single-day jump of 12,881 COVID-19 cases, the testing strategy was expanded with the launch of a rapid antigen-based diagnostic tool here on Thursday amid an assertion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country is not going to "sit and wail" over the coronavirus crisis.

New Delhi: India on Thursday asked China to confine its activities to its side of the LAC, and trashed as "exaggerated" and "untenable" the Chinese Army claim of sovereignty over eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, the site of a violent hand-to-hand combat that left 20 Indian soldiers dead three days back.

Friday

New Delhi: The ruling YSR Congress bagged all the four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh and seasoned campaigners like Digvijaya Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shibu Soren had an easy sailing as the results of the polls to the upper house were on expected lines but not before some high-voltage drama in Gujarat and Manipur.

New Delhi: Neither is anyone inside our territory nor has any Indian post been captured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday on the six-week border standoff with China as he briefed prominent political leaders about the killing of 20 soldiers in the Galwan Valley that triggered a massive escalation in tensions between the two countries.

New Delhi: India on Friday registered a record one-day jump of 13,856 COVID-19 cases in a grim trend that has continued for most of this month as Chennai was back into lockdown after a sharp rise in the infections. PTI

