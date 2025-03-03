Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed the officials to make every effort to make every citizen as a "digital literate", thus transforming the entire State as a total digital literacy State", an official statement said.

Holding a review meeting at the State Secretariat on people's perception and RTGS (Real Time Governance Society), the Chief Minister said that the State Government is providing an opportunity to the people to make use of WhatsApp governance so easily and to get all kinds of services through it without making rounds to the government offices.

Expressing the opinion that the people are yet to get fully accustomed to WhatsApp governance, Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to initiate steps so that the people can make use of WhatsApp governance extensively, as per release.

All the District Collectors should take this responsibility and initiate steps to bring awareness among the people in their respective districts to make use of WhatsApp governance on a large scale. Complete awareness should be created among the people in their respective areas though the secretariats and the staff members of the secretariats, he added.

The Chief Minister made it clear that people can not only get public services but also make complaints and appeals through WhatsApp governance and told the officials to explain this to the people. A facility will soon be provided to the illiterates to bring their complaints to the Government's notice through WhatsApp governance by posting their voice, the Chief Minister said and felt that if digital literacy increases among the people the utilisation of WhatsApp governance too will go up.

The officials are also told to take steps to provide the facility to the people to utilise the WhatsApp governance through QR Code and complete the process of establishing data lake and interlinking data at a faster pace by adopting the best available standards being followed across the globe, as per the release.

The Secretary (IT and Real Time Governance), Bhasker Katamaneni, informed Chandrababu that till now 200 services are being provided to the public through WhatsApp and 150 more such services will be provided by the end of this month. By next phase the total services will reach 500 and the first phase data lake will be completed by May, he added.

The officials brought to the notice of the Chief Minister the people's perception that the people are expressing total satisfaction on the quality of food being supplied at Anna Canteens. More than 94 per cent of those who are consuming food at Anna Cantees are completely happy with the quality and maintenance of cantees under a clean atmosphere. The Chief Minister said that wherever people expressed a sort of dissatisfaction steps should be taken for proper maintenance.

The Minister for Municipal Administration, P Narayana, the Minister for Agriculture, K Atchen Naidu, the Home Minister, Vangalapudi Anitha, the Minister for Forests, Kondapalli Srinivas, the Chief Secretary, Vijayanand, the secretaries to the Chief Minister, Muddada Ravi Chandra and other senior officials were present. (ANI)

