New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday said the offices of the President, Vice President and Speaker, are constitutional offices whose dignity and decorum must never be lowered.

He was commenting on the mimicry incident involving present Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

A huge political row broke out after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.

"The offices of the President, Vice President and Speaker, are Constitutional offices whose dignity & decorum must never be lowered. In mocking these high offices, we are plumbing the depths of parliamentary conduct & only ridiculing ourselves. We must always use only parliamentary & democratic means to express dissent & disagreement," Naidu said in a post on X.

As many as 143 opposition MPs have been suspended from the two Houses of Parliament for unruly behaviour.

