Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): After winning Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday expressed gratitude towards Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and party MLAs.

"I am grateful to the Congress MLAs of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly who sent me to Rajya Sabha for the second time, I am thankful to three other MLAs who voted for me even though they are not in Congress," said Singh.

"I am thankful to the high command of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the Congress who considered me worthy. I am a voter of Bhopal and it is my field of work," he added.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki on Friday won Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath greeted Digvijaya Singh over his re-election to the upper house.

Voting for 19 vacant Rajya Sabha seats was held on Friday. The polls, which were to be held on March 26, were deferred in view of COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

