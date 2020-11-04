Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Reacting to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's questions regarding the EVMs, Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that if Singh raises such questions then it must be accepted that BJP is winning and the opposition is already making excuses.

"When Digvijaya Singh says that there is a problem with EVMs and the administrative machinery has been misused then it should be accepted that BJP is winning and they are looking for excuses. They never trust the constitutional bodies. Hence the voters have stopped believing them," Mishra told ANI.

Singh had earlier said on Twitter: "In the technological age, developed countries do not trust EVMs, but elections in India and some smaller countries are held by EVMs. Why do developed countries not use EVMs? Because they do not trust EVM. Why? Because the one that has the chip can be hacked."

Madhya Pradesh recorded 57.09 per cent polling till 5 pm for assembly by-election on 28 seats on Tuesday.

The highest voter turnout in the state was witnessed on Agar seat (80.46 per cent) while the lowest is in Sumaoli (41.79 per cent), as per the data provided by the Election Commission.

The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10. (ANI)

