New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): In line with the 'Dilli Gramoday Abhiyan', Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has instructed all District Magistrates (DMs) in the national capital to stay overnight in villages in their districts on January 7 to get a first-hand account of the problems faced by the residents there.

"Following Delhi LG, VK Saxena's announcement on January 2, after a Samvaad at Raj Niwas with representatives from 180 villages, that respective District Magistrates (DMs) will be staying overnight in villages in their districts, all 11 DMs will be reaching selected villages on January 7 in the morning and stay the night over till the morning of January 8," a release said.

Also Read | Assam: 35 Students Lose Consciousness During Gunotsav Programme at School in Karimganj.

According to the release, the exercise aims at chalking out the restoration and development plan for Delhi's villages, in consultation with the villagers, under the ambitious "Dilli Gramoday Abhiyan", being executed by DDA at a cost of more than Rs 800 crores.

The selected villages in the 11 districts are: West - Baprola, NorthWest - Tatesar Rural, SouthWest - Kheda Dabar, South - Fatehpur Beri, South East - Pul Prahladpur, East - Chilla Saroda Bangar, Shahdara - Babarpur, NorthEast - Baquiabad, Central - Jagatpur, New Delhi - Samalkha, and North - Palla.

Also Read | Excise PMLA Case: Delhi Court Allows AAP MP Sanjay Singh To File Nomination Physically for Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections.

"On day one of their visit in the morning, the DMs will hold 'Samvaad' with residents of the villages where they are staying as well as those in the neighbourhood over the first 3 hours, starting at 11 AM," the release said.

"From 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM they will be visiting important sites for inspection as per the works identified during the preceding 'Samvaad' along with all officers concerned of various line departments, which include DDA, Revenue, DJB and MCD, etc. From 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, a 'Charcha' by night fire will be held along with all residents where they will be asked to share their grievances and feedback," the release added.

These officers will give a practical prescription for all round development and mainstreaming of villages. Based on their report, the village development plan should incorporate all their focused activities for infrastructure development, economic activities promotion, and creating linkages for marketing of village products, the release said.

"The LG has also directed for expanding the coverage of NCC schools to inculcate values of nation building. The preliminary plan prepared by the DMs in collaboration with line departments shall be consolidated based on the assessment of deputed senior officers which should be finalised within 2 weeks," the release said.

Continuing with his interactive dialogue series - 'Samvaad at Raj Niwas', Delhi LG, VK Saxena interacted with over 500 villagers representing 180 villages in the national capital on January 2.

"The first of its kind engagement with the villagers at Raj Niwas aimed at seeking suggestions/ideas to chalk out a comprehensive plan of action for the development of Delhi's villages and thus making the villagers a key stakeholder in the development of urbanized as well as rural villages," the release said.

LG Saxena, who has already adopted 5 villages - Qutabgarh, Jaunti, Daurala, Rawta and Nizampur - has envisaged developing other villages on similar lines.

He exhorted the villagers to identify the specific problems concerning their villagers and the tentative solutions so that they could be incorporated while finalizing the plan of action for each village. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)