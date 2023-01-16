Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife and Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav's birthday was celebrated at the Samajwadi Party office on Sunday.

She won the Mainpuri parliamentary bypoll in Uttar Pradesh on December 8.

This is Dimple Yadav's second term as a member of parliament in the lower house. She was Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj from May 2012-2019.

The Mainpuri parliamentary seat fell vacant in October following the demise of Samajwadi Party patriarch and Dimple Yadav's father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The bypoll was held on December 5, and over 56 per cent of voting was recorded.

Dimple Yadav defeated Raghuraj Singh Shakya of the BJP by a considerable margin of over 2.5 lakh votes. Mainpuri is considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

Mulayam Singh Yadav died on October 10 at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram at 82. (ANI)

