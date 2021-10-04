Chandigarh, Oct 4 (PTI) The Punjab government on Monday appointed Dinkar Gupta as the chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporation, days after he went on leave and IPS Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota given the additional charge of the state DGP.

Dinkar Gupta, who was the state DGP under the government led by Amarinder Singh, had proceeded on leave after the formation of Charanjit Singh Channi government.

Another senior IPS officer MK Tiwari, who was holding the charge of chairman and managing director of the PPHC, is now left with the charge of the MD, PPHC, according to an order.

