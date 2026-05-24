India News

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24 (ANI): Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday hailed the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India and his subsequent invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official visit to the United States, asserting that the development represents a significant diplomatic success for the Indian government.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader remarked that the visit and the invitation mark a major stride in the Indian government's international relations.

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"The international relations of BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi have been encouraging for India's trade ties. The visit of Marco Rubio and inviting PM Modi to the US is a step ahead in the international relations of the Indian government. While war is prevalent in West Asia, India gains its importance internationally. This visit and invitation to the PM is a diplomatic success of the Indian government," said Rao.

These remarks followed a meeting between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which the Secretary delivered an invitation from President Donald Trump for the Prime Minister to visit the United States "in the near future".

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Earlier, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held delegation-level talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, marking a key engagement in the ongoing high-level US-India diplomatic dialogue.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both sides. Jaishankar was accompanied by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other senior officials, while Rubio was joined by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and members of the visiting American delegation.

During the meeting, Rubio described the first day of his visit as "fantastic" and emphasised that India and the United States are not just allies but "strategic allies". He said that this "strategic partnership" is what sets the US-India relationship apart. He added that this "extends to opportunities to cooperate globally in different regions of the world".

"It has already been a fantastic first day. We're looking forward to our visits and our talks today and learning more about the country... As you've highlighted, the United States and India aren't just allies; we're strategic allies, and that's of critical importance. We obviously work with countries all over the world and all over the region on a variety of issues as they emerge, but our strategic partnership is what sets this relationship apart, because it's not simply limited to a region. It extends to opportunities to cooperate globally in different regions of the world, and that includes potentially in the Western Hemisphere and places like that," he said.

He further said that there is a "lot to work on", describing India and the US as the two "largest democracies in the world", and he said that alone is a "baseline" for "incredible cooperation". He also added that the current visit is about "continuing to build on what is already a very solid and strong strategic partnership."

"We have a lot to discuss and a lot to work on. We are the two largest democracies in the world, and so that alone is a baseline for incredible cooperation. We have so many common interests that it makes all the sense in the world for us to continue to build upon. This is not about restoring or reinvigorating. I've seen people use that terminology. This is about continuing to build on what is already a very solid and strong strategic partnership. One of the most important ones that we have, and one of the most important ones in the world," Rubio added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)