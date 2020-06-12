India News | Direct Private Sugar Mills to Clear Dues of Farmers: SAD to Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to prevail upon private sugar mills to clear outstanding payment of Rs 383 crore to farmers.

In a statement here, SAD's farmer wing president Sikander Singh Maluka said it was strange that though the CM has asked the Finance Department and Sugarfed, an apex body of cooperative sugar mills, to clear Rs 299 crore due to farmers, no effort is being made to direct private mills in this regard.

Also Read | Rs 5 Lakh Loan For Women, On 0% Interest, Under PM Dhan Laxmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Trashes Fake News.

Maluka said private mills owed farmers Rs 383 crore on account of sugarcane procured from them in the 2018-19 and 2019-20, which has not been paid till now.

Maluka said as per the Sugarcane Purchase and Regulation Act, sugar mills must make payment within 14 days of purchase or else pay interest on late payment.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai Rise to 55,357: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

Accordingly, all pending dues of farmers should be cleared along with interest, he said.

Maluka also reminded the CM since the agriculture portfolio was with him, private sugar mills could not be allowed to break rules and go unpunished.

He said the sugarcane crop helped farmers diversify from wheat and paddy. “In case the cane growers are not paid in time, it will damage the diversification plans of the state besides leading to further distress amongst farmers as well as an agrarian crisis,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)