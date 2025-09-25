Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25 (ANI): Chief Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Maheshwar Rao, has instructed officials to promptly commence the socio-educational survey work within the limits of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Addressing a virtual meeting held on Thursday, regarding the Socio-Educational survey being conducted by the Commission for Backwards Classes within the GBA, he directed officials to ensure that enumerators deployed from various departments receive proper training at respective city corporations and begin the survey work without delay.

The survey must be conducted in coordination among all departments in the city. He also emphasised the involvement of ASHA workers in the survey process and instructed that adequate training be provided to them to effectively support the initiative.

Nodal officers have been appointed to supervise the survey work, and Commissioners of the respective city corporations have been directed to visit training centres and conduct on-ground inspections. Strict disciplinary action will be taken under the survey notification against those who fail to report for survey duties.

The survey in all five city corporations must be carried out efficiently and successfully. All necessary preparations should be made to ensure this, and the GBA will extend full support as required.

Secretary of the Backwards Classes Welfare Department, Tulsi Maddineni, stated that comprehensive preparations have been made for the socio-educational survey. A GPS-based application has been developed for the study, and each household is being assigned a unique UHID, which is being displayed on a sticker affixed to the entrance of the house.

GBA Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil added that all necessary preparations are underway to ensure the smooth execution of the survey across the GBA. He mentioned that additional enumerators are being deployed and that ward-level planning is being undertaken to complete the study within the stipulated timeframe. He also directed officers to conduct random checks to monitor the quality and progress of the survey.

As part of the efforts to conduct an accurate and comprehensive survey in the city, field staff have begun visiting homes and affixing GPS-tagged Unique Household Identification (UHID) stickers at the entrance of each residence.

Present on the occasion were Selvamani, Special Duty Officer (Socio Educational Survey) to the GBA Chief Commissioner; Dayanand, Commissioner of the Backwards Classes Welfare Department; City Corporation Commissioners Rajendra Cholan, Ramesh D.S., Pommala Sunil Kumar, Ramesh K.N., Dr. Rajendra K.V.; as well as Additional Commissioners, Joint Commissioners, and other concerned officials.(ANI)

