India News | Disaster Management Authorities on Alert in Meghalaya Due to Flood-like Situation: Minister

Shillong, May 26 (PTI) The disaster management authorities are on high alert as many areas across Meghalaya have been inundated in the wake of the cyclonic weather condition that prevailed in the past 36 hours, a minister said on Tuesday.

At least 21 villages in Baghmara, Gasuapara, Chokpot and Zigzag community and rural development blocks in the Garo Hills region were affected by the cyclonic storm on Thursday and 1,493 people have been affected, Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla said.

"The disaster management authorities at the district levels have been kept on high alert in view of the prevailing weather condition," Shylla told PTI. "We have prioritise to help save lives."

The district authorities in these areas have set up five relief camps and disaster management forces were deployed along with boats in the affected areas, the minister said.

There is a flood-like situation in East and West Jaintia Hills districts, and many houses, including a school, were damaged on Tuesday, Shylla said.

The state government has parked Rs 20 lakh with each of the 11 district deputy commissioners to tackle any emergency situation, he added. PTI

