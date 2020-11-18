New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that he held a discussion on Cabinet expansion in his home state with BJP president JP Nadda.

Yediyurappa met Nadda in New Delhi today.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister said, "A discussion was held on Cabinet expansion which will be cleared by him (JP Nadda) in the next two to three days. We have also discussed various issues including the development of the state." (ANI)

