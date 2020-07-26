Panaji (Goa) [India], July 26 (ANI): Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai on Sunday said that discussion should be held over the COVID-19 fatalities in Goa during the one-day state assembly session slated to be held on July 27.

"Opposition cannot be a mute spectator to the murder of democracy that the government wants to commit in tomorrow's one-day assembly session," he said.

"The hitherto 36 deaths due to COVID-19 which includes one of a 14-year-old is a definite matter of urgent public importance that needs to be discussed," Sardesai added.

So far, Goa has reported 4,861 COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

