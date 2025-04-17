New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said that a discussion on the new tourism policy is underway.

He was speaking on the backdrop of the first edition of the India Travel & Tourism Sustainability Conclave, organised by MakeMyTrip Foundation and World Travel & Tourism Council India Initiative (WTTCII).

Shekhawat said that many proposals have been received from the states. A comprehensive policy will be made soon after discussions with stakeholders. Incentives are being considered to promote sustainable tourism. There is a need to enhance the experience of tourists so that the shift to neighbouring countries can be stopped.

Addressing the Conclave, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "We need more such platforms that bring the tourism ecosystem together for a meaningful dialogue on sustainability. There is a need to revive that spirit (of sustainability). We need to create success stories on sustainability in the tourism sector and replicate them across the country."

Deep Kalra, Chairman, World Travel & Tourism Council, India Chapter and Managing Trustee of MakeMyTrip Foundation, said, "As we think about the future of India's travel & tourism sector, it is clear that sustainability cannot remain a peripheral concern. It must be embedded at the very core of how we envision the growth of businesses. This will require greater alignment between policy, industry, and implementation at the grassroot level. Through this Conclave, our endeavour was to move beyond conversation and focus on action. The Sustainable Hospitality Handbook is a step in that direction, and the proposed report will help carry the momentum forward."

"It was encouraging to see the Conclave bring together so many strong voices to focus not just on why sustainability matters, but how we can act on it. The Sustainable Hospitality Handbook is intended to support that effort by offering practical and adaptable guidance. It is designed to support hotels of all sizes in embracing more conscious practices, and we hope it inspires wider adoption across the sector", said K.B. Kachru, President, Hotel Association of India

Discussions throughout the day covered a broad range of priorities, from decarbonising aviation and electrifying public transport to reducing resource use in hotels and building more resilient local economies.

The event saw the launch of the Sustainable Hospitality Handbook, developed by the Hotel Association of India (HAI) in collaboration with MakeMyTrip. The handbook offers hotels a practical framework for adopting environmentally responsible practices in energy, water, waste, and community impact. It draws on globally recognised methodologies and Indian case studies, aiming to make sustainability implementation accessible across the hospitality spectrum.

As a direct next step from the day's discussions, the MakeMyTrip Foundation and WTTCII will work towards developing a report on sustainable travel & tourism in India. The document will draw on the insights and priorities surfaced at the Conclave to outline a roadmap for action. (ANI)

