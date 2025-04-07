Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): After the chaos erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly over the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference president Sajad Lone on Monday said that the discussions should be allowed in the House.

"Discussions should be allowed. To the best of my knowledge, the matter is not sub judice as no petition has been admitted in the Supreme Court yet. So, why should a discussion be not allowed?" Lone told ANI.

In a post on X, Lone attacked Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and shared pictures of the CM with Kiren Rijiju.

"The least Muslims of India deserved was that in J and K, the only Muslim majority province in India, the CM as a mark of protest stays away from Mr Kiren Rijju, who presented the waqf bill. Instead, he tags along Farooq Sahib as well. What a shame," Sajad Lone posted on X.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather declined the MLAs' notice to move adjournment motions to discuss the Waqf Amendment Bill.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly descended into chaos after members of the National Conference and its allies protested against the enactment of the Waqf Amendment Bill. They also protested Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's decision to reject their adjournment motion on the Waqf Amendment Act.

As the session began, opposition MLAs rose to demand a discussion on the recent amendments made to the Waqf Act, voicing concerns over its implications. However, Speaker Rather maintained that the matter could not be taken up under an adjournment motion since it was currently sub judice.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said, "As per rules, no matter what sub judice is, it can be brought up for adjournment. Since this issue is in the Supreme Court and I have got a copy of it, the rule clearly says that we cannot discuss through an adjournment motion."

NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq moved the adjournment motion. Soon after, NC MLAs began approaching the well but were stopped by Marshalls. NC MLAs then raised slogans, "Ban karo ban karo Waqf bill ko ban karo."The PDP, which is not in alliance with the NC, also joined the protests and accused the National Conference of indulging in a fixed match.

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which Parliament passed during the budget session.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowering relevant stakeholders to this, improving the efficiency of survey, registration, and case disposal processes, and developing waqf properties. (ANI)

